Many phones no longer have Gmail and YouTube!

Google has announced that Gmail, YouTube, Maps, Calendar and Play Store will no longer work on some smartphones. Here, those models…

Google continues to discontinue support for devices running very old versions of the Android operating system. Making an important announcement last week and stating that the Android 2.3 version is almost at the end of the road, Google has taken a step that prevents logging in with Google accounts on devices running this operating system.

In February 2017, use of the Google Pay contactless payment system was suspended on phones running Android 2.3. Starting today, many smartphones will no longer have access to apps like YouTube and Gmail.

On which devices will Gmail and YouTube not work?

It has been 11 years since Android 2.3 was released in December 2010. It is actually quite normal for Google to cut support for such old devices. The reason for this is not only inadequacies in performance. These devices are much more vulnerable to security vulnerabilities compared to today.

The latest version of Android is Android 11. So version 2.3 is miles behind the software that runs on most Android smartphones today. Now, access is blocked for Gmail, YouTube and Maps. Likewise, Google Play Store and Calendar also get their share of this application.

Approaching the end of this month, devices with Android 2.3 will no longer be able to log into Google accounts. Users will see a username and password error, even if they have entered the correct credentials.

You will need to upgrade the device to Android 3.0 to continue using the apps. However, some devices will not be able to upgrade to this version, so the applications will be completely locked. If you cannot upgrade your device, you can continue to access YouTube from the browser.

So, which devices did Google name? Sony Xperia Advance, Lenovo K800, Sony Xperia Go, Vodafone Smart II, Samsung Galaxy S2, Sony Xperia P, LG Spectrum, Sony Xperia S, LG Prada 3.0, HTC Velocity, HTC Evo 4G, Motorola Fire and Motorola XT532.