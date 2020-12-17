Many Hispanics fear the COVID-19 vaccine

Claudio Óscar Granados, a 30-year-old father of a family, who has been hit twice by the coronavirus and has suffered family losses due to the pandemic, does not hesitate for even a second to say that he will get the vaccine against COVID- 19 as soon as it is available. But not all Hispanics are as determined as he is, and rather they are full of fear.

However, Claudio Óscar, who has suffered the coronavirus firsthand, wonders what else can happen to him.

“He has given me and all my family. We also lost my father-in-law, and his father who came to see him from Mexico when he found out that he was seriously ill, he has just died at 85 also from COVID. He never imagined that he would have to bury his son; and that here he would spend his last days of life ”.

For all these dramatic experiences, Claudio Óscar has no fear of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. What’s more, he is willing to do so, for his own protection and that of the rest of his family, his wife and his children who have also been victims of the pandemic.

But not all Hispanics think the same as him. Pedro Rodríguez, who works in the kitchen of two restaurants, does not hide his fear of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“What if I get the vaccine?… Is a difficult question to answer. At the moment, I am not going to wear it. I will do it later when I see that everyone applies it and that there are no side effects ”.

54-year-old Pedro admits that he fears that the vaccine will harm him rather than help him. “It is not that putting it on does not work and that the virus develops more”, external.

This Mexican immigrant does not suffer from chronic diseases, but he does suffer from sleep apnea, a disorder that causes his breathing to stop while he sleeps, so he has to use a machine that helps him breathe at night.

“COVID-19 has not hit me, but the vaccine scares me because I fear possible consequences. You hear so many things. Until it can include a government chip to control us ”.

But he also says he is concerned about a death toll among those vaccinated against COVID-19.

Lucy Ugalde does not hide her fear of administering the COVID-19 vaccine either. “Since you see that people do not have sequels, I’m going to put it on. I will wait for time to pass. In the end, I don’t leave my house, and I’m not exposed. ”

Lucy is 72 years old, she lost a nephew due to the pandemic, and has a sister in Arizona hospitalized for weeks also for COVID.

But still, she comments that she doesn’t want to risk the vaccine. “Later, then no. I will wait to see the results. Many things are said. Someone told me that a nurse who was put on it, she got facial paralysis. I don’t know if it’s true, but you’d better wait for me ”.

Dr. Ilan Shapiro, medical director of Altamed health services, affirms that it is worth being afraid of the COVID-19 vaccine, what is not worth is gossiping.

In total since the pandemic broke out, 543,769 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, and 8,431 people have died.

The first shipment of 82,875 vaccines arrived in Los Angeles on Monday, December 14, and the first nurse was vaccinated that same day, and distributed to intensive care hospitals serving COVID-19 patients.

A second shipment of vaccines is expected to arrive later in the month to supply health workers and nursing home residents along with health care and emergency services workers.



