Manti Te’o Speaks Out After Netflix and Untold Investigated The Story Behind His Cat-Catching Scandal

In 2013, you didn’t even have to be a sports fan to know who Manti Teo was. The Notre Dame star linebacker first started making headlines because of his inspirational story- dedicating his senior season to girlfriend Lennay Kekua, who supposedly died of cancer on the same day his grandmother died—and then when it turned out that he was exposed as a victim of catfish fishing, and Kekua was not a real person. Theo’s shocking story was revealed in the latest installment of the Netflix documentary series “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist,” and the reaction to the document prompted the former NFL player to speak out.

Manti Teo took to Instagram to thank everyone who contacted him after the release of the two-part documentary Untold, which gave people new perspectives on his scandal from a decade ago thanks to interviews with Teo, his family and even catfish. myself. Here’s how Te’o reacted to the renewed attention:

I just wanted to come here very quickly, just to heartily thank everyone who came and showed so much love to me and my family, for your messages, for your comments. I’m trying to get through all of them, and it was so amazing to hear about the battles we all face, the challenges we face in our lives at this time, and how the documentary gave some of us hopefully an extra boost just to keep going.

After Deadspin reported in 2013 that the story of Lennay Kekua was a hoax, Manti Te’o, unfortunately, became a laughing stock for many people who did not understand how a person could be deceived in such a public way. On top of that, he was insulted by others who thought he was involved in the scandal, trying to draw attention to himself and his football career. Today we are all familiar with catfish fishing, but back in 2012 it was still becoming popular after the term was first used in the 2010 documentary film “Catfish” by Nev Shulman.

“The Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist” (available to Netflix subscribers) showed how Ronaya Tuiasosopo pulled off a scam, as a result of which Manti Teo became a national highlight and was even named one of America’s most unloved athletes. However, his roller coaster story resonated with many people, and according to Te’o, he hoped he would be in the spotlight again for this documentary. He continued:

If there was one thing I wanted from this thing, it was to give hope to some of us who needed it. To tell those who wanted, who needed love, that they are loved, and to help them forgive — to forgive others and, most importantly, to forgive themselves. It was so humiliating, just the amount of love that has been shown over the past few days. I just wanted to come here and say thank you. Continue to show this love not only to the people with whom you communicate, but, most importantly, to yourself. And we will make this world a better place one person at a time. But I just wanted to come back and say thank you.

It seems that Manti Teo managed to achieve more by participating in the documentary and listening to the stories of others. Although I think it can’t be called closure if it’s an ongoing case, thanks to the steady popularity of the project.

