Manon will not spend Christmas with Alice!

A dramatic turn in Un si grand soleil. Manon will unfortunately not spend the Christmas holidays with Alice and Julien …

The Un si grand soleil series promises twists and turns for the end of the year. Indeed, your favorite characters will experience many disillusions.

And Manon’s fate will not be favorable. Indeed, if the young woman intended to spend the Christmas holidays with Alice and Julien, it is not.

Indeed, in an extract unveiled by France 2 on social networks, the pretty brunette will learn bad news. And this news will impact the holiday season.

On the phone with her father, Manon tells him that she will not be returning to her family for Christmas. In fact, the young woman is invited to a friend’s house and the program promises to be very sporty!

Manon told her father that she would rather go skiing than spending the holidays with the family. Would the young woman be afraid of family reunions?

When Julien suggests that his wife go to Switzerland to surprise their daughter, Alice thinks it is not recommended.

For her, family reunions are behind them. She insists that her husband assume his responsibilities and especially that he assume the departure of Manon.

The tea towel burns between Julien and his family. He then calls his dad to confide in his mood. The latter can’t stand being in the middle of the stories anymore.

Julien then apologizes to his dad and he promises to make an effort with Manon. The latter will therefore not spend her holidays with Alice and Julien …

Distraught, Alice will show her dismay at not seeing Manon in the family home… A mess of twists and turns await you this week in the Un si grand soleil series, on France 2. See you tonight at 8:40 PM!



