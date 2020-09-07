Manon Marsault reveals her body just after giving birth!

More than two years after their first child, Manon Marsault and Julien Tanti had a baby girl. We can’t wait to see what it will look like!

In any case, no suspense for the first name! Manon said it before even having Tiago: if she has a daughter, her name will be Angelina!

It’s done ! To the delight of the fans who had already validated the first name!

We are therefore waiting to get to know the new Tanti better! Do you think she will look more like Julien or Manon Marsault?

In any case, for Tiago, we can not be wrong: the spitting image of his father!

MANON MARSAULT UNVEILS HER BODY AFTER PREGNANCY

Manon Marsault did not wait long before giving her news! Indeed, on Snapchat, she has already shown her postpartum body!

A way for the young mother to show the reality of pregnancy. A nice gesture for all women!

Thus, Manon Marsault revealed a slightly swollen belly… She gave birth four days ago!

However, the beauty is happy! In fact, the latter told her fans: “I haven’t farted, I don’t have stretch marks, but I have cellulite on my thighs so I’m going to have to get back to sport. ”

Manon embraces herself and she is right! Hat!

However, the Tanti have a hard time dealing with both children at the same time… It’s hard to be parents!

Still on Snapchat, Manon shared very funny discussions with Julien. So we can see that they are upset and tired by Angelina and Tiago …

And that’s only the beginning !



