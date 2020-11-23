Manon Marsault has been accused of copying Jazz!

On social networks, Manon Marsault has once again been accused of copying the style of Jazz … Manon Marsault is more than ever in the viewfinder of Internet users. The pretty brunette gets tackled from all sides on social media.

In fact, Julien Tanti’s wife is accused of copying her reality TV friends. Among them, Caroline Receveur. Nabilla, and more recently Jazz.

Tiago’s mother is accused of copying the lifestyle of her Dubai friends. In a few years, many of your favorite reality TV stars have moved to Dubai.

It must be said that the quality of life offered by this city in the United Arab Emirates is rather idyllic. We then understand why Nabilla, Jazz, Jessica Thivenin and even Benjamin Samat decided to leave France … to live in the sun all year round.

And obviously, Manon Marsault didn’t just make friends by moving to Dubai. Indeed, the pretty brunette would copy the habits and customs of her reality TV friends.

MANON MARSAULT, ACCUSED OF COPYING THE JAZZ STYLE

A few days ago, Jazz fans stepped up to the plate on social media. The latter therefore reproach Julien Tanti’s wife for copying the style of Cayden’s mother. Just that !

The comments under her latest Instagram posts are therefore murderous. “Manon I adore you, but stop copying Jazz”, “It’s getting painful, you all look alike”, “Manon stop copying Jazz’s hairstyle. What’s the point? “,” Manon this is the Jazz Cup, why are you copying it? ”

Slanderous statements which therefore did not please the main interested party. The latter, who would have copied Jazz’s hairstyle, responded, and she saw red …

She said: “Well anyway, so don’t start telling me, copied not copied. The polemics the things. I’ve seen her name come up on Instagram plenty of times. On a lot of different people. So I tried. And it’s adopted. So stop. », She commented on social networks.



