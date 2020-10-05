Manon Marsault and Julien Tanti parents of Angelina

Manon Marsault of Marseillais vs the rest of the World 5 unveiled Angelina’s face against Maeva Ghennam, and this video makes Internet users react!

A few days ago, Manon Marsault found herself at the heart of a huge controversy, being accused of having convinced Maeva Ghennam to lie to Carla Moreau to stay with her … A story that was denied by the main stakeholders on social networks, and who wanted to clarify things! For her part, Maeva Ghennam extended her stay in Dubai and therefore took the opportunity to spend time with Manon Marsault who is currently being broadcast in The Marseillais vs the rest of the World 5. The writing of melty offers you learn more with the video below!

On this video that we unveil to you above, we can see Maeva Ghennam and Manon Marsault closer than ever … The candidate is delighted to find Tiago Tanti with whom she plays before giving the bottle to Angelina, who she sees for the first time! The young woman takes advantage of her last evening there to stay with the Tanti family, and finds that Angelina and Tiago are growing up very quickly … Beautiful moments shared together. Also discover here the huge rant of Manon Marsault, who gets carried away after the burglary of Laura Lempika and Nikola Lozina of the Marseillais vs the rest of World 5!



