Manon Marsault accuses Feriel of fattening her!

Manon Marsault has just posted a new video on her Instagram account. She strongly attacks her friend Feriel.

Manon Marsault is definitely talking about her. A few days ago, the reality TV candidate caused a scandal for having had a star’s whim.

Indeed, Manon Marsault did a Snapchat story that did not please at all. “We bought our 4 × 4, but I wanted a sports car! I wanted an Aventador and not just any, the bigger model and the last year. ”

But that’s not all. She then added, “Except it doesn’t exist here and it’s made to order at Lamborghini!” (…) What a pain! So there are only 2014, 2015 here, nothing recent! Ah yes, because I want it Spyder, convertible ”.

A video that did not please Internet users at all. In the midst of a health crisis, they did not understand how Manon Marsault could have such an attitude.

“The money goes to their brains, you see the real rich like Beyoncé, Kardashian…. make a speech like that? Just to give herself a more ridiculous genre and that makes her even more hateful ”.

MANON MARSAULT AT WAR AGAINST HER FRIEND

We could also read about Manon Marsault: “Omg the rich man’s problems, that made him even more unbearable”, “it’s nonsense! So she annoys this Manon Marsault! “The nouveau riche, they’re not used to having money. It is displayed “.

But if Manon Marsault is talking about her today, it is for another reason. She took it out on her friend Feriel on Instagram.

“Feriel is not going at all. It goes more. Since I have known you, my scale has gone wrong. You make me gain too much weight. So yes it’s adorable you send me good food. But that’s no longer possible. That’s not cool ! This little belly before, I didn’t have it! “



