Manny Ramirez makes it very clear what he thinks about free will

On Monday, Boston legend Manny Ramirez returned to Fenway Park to receive his Red Sox Hall of Fame plaque and throw out the first pitch.

Ramirez spent almost eight seasons in the Red Sox organization, winning eight consecutive All-Star games and leading the team to two World Series titles (2004, 2007).

Before the deadline in 2008, the superstar outfielder was traded to Los Angeles, where he signed a two-year, $45 million contract with the Dodgers.

Despite the fact that this large fee was very attractive at the time, Ramirez says he regrets that he did not finish his MLB career in Boston.

Using his own experience, the 50-year-old Hall of Fame member gave some advice to Red Sox stars Rafael Devers and Xander Bogarts.

“I was at the top of the game,” Ramirez said, according to The Athletic. “I was making so much money. But now I understand that money doesn’t make you happy.”

“Their careers are short,” he added. “All you have to think about is: how much money do you really need to be happy? Where do you want to be?”

Bogarts may opt out of the contract in the offseason. Devers has one more year of contract with Boston.