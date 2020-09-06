Mank, the new Netflix movie by David Fincher

Netflix continues to work with famous directors. The new Netflix movie Mank by David Fincher is also a result of this work. The first images came from the new movie, and many details, from the black and white format of the film to the period costumes of the actors, are revealed with the shared frames, here’s everything about the new Netflix movie Mank:

The new Netflix movie Mank will be in black and white!

The first images came from the movie, which is expected to meet the audience in the fall. Mank, directed by David Fincher, tells about the life of Citizen Kane’s scriptwriter Herman Mankiewicz, is shot in black and white format. The movie has been eagerly awaited for a while. The Netflix movie, which attracts attention with its director and star cast, is about a script written by David Fincher’s father, Jack Fincher, before his death.

Celebrating 79 years since RKO dubbed today Citizen Kane Day with a first look at David Fincher’s MANK starring Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke, and Charles Dance. https://t.co/fLqLTQdm0Q — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) September 5, 2020

The first images about the movie emerge with the sharing of Netflix on Twitter as above. The film actually focuses on Citizen Kane’s scriptwriting processes and the psychological changes experienced. The cast of the film, which is the scene of the parade of stars, is famous like Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Tom Burke, Charles Dance, Tuppence Middleton, Arliss Howard, Joseph Cross, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jamie McShane, Sam Troughton, Toby Leonard Moore and Tom Pelphrey. include names.

As you can imagine, Gary Oldman stars as Herman Mankiewicz. Drawing attention with the actors’ meeting with the characters, Mank is among the expected productions of Netflix with its subject and director.



