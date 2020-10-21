Mank: Netflix releases trailer for new David Fincher movie

Netflix released today (21) the trailer for Mank, a new film by David Fincher and starring Gary Oldman. In the video, screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Oldman) fights for them to approve the script for Citizen Kane. Check out the preview below.

Mank tells the real story behind the scenes of the production of Citizen Kane, one of the most important films in the history of cinema. Released in 1941 and directed by Orson Welles (Tom Burke), the film had a series of behind-the-scenes conflicts, many involving screenwriter Mankiewicz, who claimed to be primarily responsible for the film’s relevance.

Producer Eric Roth said in June that Mank is a production that appears to have been made in the 1930s. According to him, the film “It is an incredible work. Fincher made a black and white film from the 1930s. It looks like a 1930s film in all aspects ”.

The supporting cast of Mank also features Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies, Charles Dance as William Randolph Hearst, Tom Pelphrey as Joseph L. Mankiewicz and Lily Collins as Mank’s secretary, Rita Alexander. The film’s original screenplay was written by David Fincher’s father, Jack Fincher, and adapted by Eric Roth (Forrest Gump and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button).

Mank hits the Netflix catalog on December 4 on Netflix, after a limited theatrical release in November.



