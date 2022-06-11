Manifesto: Every Theory about Where Vocations Come From

Several theories provide possible explanations for what the Vocations in the Manifesto actually represent. For three seasons, understanding Vocations has been one of the main goals of the main characters. And despite all the time they’ve spent following their orders, the passengers on Flight 828 are still no closer to figuring out where they actually came from and who—if anyone-is controlling them.

Passengers often discussed the origin of vocations and their goals in the world. Over the course of the series, Ben, Michaela, Saanvi and others came to several important discoveries regarding the biggest mysteries of the show. They revealed details about the Date of Death, disappearances that mirror their own, and more. Their experience led them to develop a lifeboat theory, as well as to draw several other conclusions about their predicament. Chief among them is the understanding that in order to survive the Date of Death, they must do what their Vocation requires. Characters like Ben have little doubt about this, especially since Vocations usually require them to help others.

In the absence of any concrete answers regarding the true origin of vocations, many passengers of Flight 828 have resigned themselves to simply doing what these mysterious messages ask them to do, in the hope that their actions will eventually lead to a satisfactory solution. And, since the 4th season of “Manifesto” and the end of the story are on the horizon, big discoveries about vocations should appear on the horizon. Here are all the fan theories about where the Vocations come from and who sends them.

Vocations are divine messages

Some believe that the main characters of “Manifesto” have already found answers to the main riddle of the show. From the very beginning of the series, some passengers of Flight 828 believed that everything that happens to them has a divine nature. In other words, it is God or some other divine entity that sends the Calls. Because the messages suggest that they are doing good deeds, the notion that God is behind it all is a leading theory for both viewers and characters. This is also confirmed by the discovery that traces of a sapphire, which is supposedly a divine signature, are associated with every disappearance in the series. Moreover, the Manifesto also established that Noah’s Ark, which survived the biblical flood, was the result of the same phenomenon that caused Flight 828 to disappear.

Vocations are evil

One of the characters, who initially adhered to the idea that something divine is at work, has since developed a completely different point of view. Adrian, who once led a church that advertised passengers as miracles of God, now believes that Vocations are evil, which means that Vocations are controlled by some evil—if not demonic—force. This idea is based on Adrian’s opinion that vocations are a means of deception. He believes that passengers are being deceived into thinking that the Calls are good, so that they follow them without question and unwittingly serve as “agents of the apocalypse.”

Although Ben dismisses Adrian’s reasoning as misguided incoherence, they make at least some sense. How quickly Ben and some others accepted them so quickly really raises the possibility that the callings are not as benevolent as they think. There’s also the question of the dark force that killed Corey and Pete when Jace failed their test. Vocations punishing two people for the mistakes of another have strengthened the belief that passengers are being manipulated by an evil, unknown entity.

Cal created vocations

Partly due to the fact that Cal is the passenger with the strongest connection to Vocations, there are assumptions about his true role in the series. The character who disappeared and returned five years older in the finale of the third season of Manifesto became another proof of his uniqueness. What happened to him was a sign that Cal must have traveled through time. There is nothing in the series that hints at where—or when—he went, but one possible answer to this question is that Cal went to the future. If that’s true, it would explain why Cal told Grace he knew what they should do now. This idea contributed to the spread of the theory that Cal is not only more sensitive to vocations, but is also the one who created them.

It has been suggested that by going into the future, Cal realized what had to happen so that they could finally defeat the Date of Death. At one point, he used his knowledge of future events to mentally project messages back into the past to make sure the characters were doing what needed to be done. If that’s the case, then every Call they’ve ever had has come directly from him.

The strongest argument against this theory is how strong it will make Cal.