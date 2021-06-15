Manifest: Series Canceled in Season Three

Manifest: The broadcaster NBC confirmed last Monday (14) that the series Manifest was canceled after three seasons.

Series creator Jeff Rake developed the story for six seasons and is now looking for another network to finish the plot. “I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. The fact that we were cut in half is a punch to the stomach, to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You fans deserve an ending to your story. Thank you for the love shown to me, the cast and crew,” Rake said on Twitter.

Manifest is a mystery thriller about a plane that disappears from the radar without a trace and reappears years later, as if nothing had happened. While time has not passed for the passengers, five years have passed for their loved ones. The series follows the personal dramas of the families and the mystery of the event and its purpose in their lives.

The cast includes the likes of Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, JR Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur and Matt Long.

In Brazil, the first two seasons are available on Globoplay.