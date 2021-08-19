Manifest: Season 4 of The Series is Close to Being Announced on Netflix

According to Deadline, Netflix is ​​close to closing a deal to save Manifest from cancellation. The streaming, which had already given up on making room for the series in its catalog, returned to negotiations after a strong campaign from fans of the series.

Earlier this year, when NBC announced the show’s cancellation, Netflix began a series of negotiations with the network. However, the conversation did not move forward after several contractual clauses failed to be overcome by both parties.

Since then, fans of the series have started a huge movement in the United States titled #SaveManifest. This kept the title, which is available in the Netflix catalog in the country, as the most watched production of the platform for several months.

Also according to Deadline, as negotiations progress, Warner Bros TV has already started to contact the show’s cast and writers to announce a possible return.

Jeff Rake, Manifest’s showrunner, shared the new news on his official Twitter account. In the post’s comments, several people celebrated the new information.

“FINALLY IT’S HAPPENING!!! It got me really, really excited and I’m almost screaming!!! This is so freaking exciting and it’s about time we got some good news. So happy and proud of you!” wrote one netizen.

Manifest: Learn about the Netflix Saveable Series

Manifest is an NBC fiction series. The plot explores the story of a plane that disappears from the radar and returns years later as if nothing had happened. However, time passed only for those on the ground, leading the passengers on the flight to a series of questions.

The show premiered on North American television in September 2018. In Brazil, the 1st season was shown by Globo and the 3 seasons of the series are currently available on Globoplay.

Manifest features Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone, Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone, J.R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez, Jack Messina as Cal Stone, Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bah, among others.

Stay tuned and don’t miss any news about movies and series!