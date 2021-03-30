Manifest: Season 3 video reveals surprises

A few days before the premiere of Manifest’s third season, the series has much of its central mystery still unresolved, while the responsibility lies with the characters and their relationships to keep viewers involved.

Showrunner Jeff Rake credits the emotional complexity surrounding the Stoner family to having kept the production on the air for three years. He believes that the mythology of the series can be built on that basis, making it fun, not frustrating, creating theories and speculating about the deeper meaning of the calls.

Thus, NBC released the first five minutes of the episode during WonderCon over the weekend. As expected, Ben is ready to get some answers and looks for the mysterious boat that appeared in one of Cal’s drawings.

The mystery has been going on for some time and, with the stakes higher than ever, he wants solid answers to save everyone. Unfortunately, another call happens, but it also affects Cal and Michaela. This interrupts the police officer ‘s honeymoon in Costa Rica with Zeke.

Check out the video below.

Take a 👀 at what’s to come on Season 3 of #Manifest. pic.twitter.com/jDJrqbz1CW — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 28, 2021

Manifest: more details about season 3

Manifest returns for a third season full of action, shocking revelations and the answer to the show’s biggest mystery: what happened to the passengers on Flight 828?

In the plot, more than a year has passed since the miraculous return of flight 828 and the discovery of others who mysteriously returned. As the Stone family strives to keep their friends safe and make their enemies believe in the unbelievable, new challenges will test their confidence in and among the calls.

Manifest stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, JR Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long and Holly Taylor.

The third season opens on April 1, on NBC. Be sure to check it out!