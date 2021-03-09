Manifest: new trailer for season 3 suggests big reveal

After the shocking end of season 2, when we saw the tail of Flight 828’s plane under the sea, a new Manifest trailer shows that Ben (Josh Dallas) has a certain “connection” with the found piece. Watch:

What did we discover with the trailer?

Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh), like all of us, cannot understand how part of the plane could be at the bottom of the sea. After all, he posed with all the passengers on board and then some of them saw the vehicle exploding at the airport.

The trailer also features the new character, Angelina (Holly Taylor), who has received some special calls.

There is yet another look at last season’s Call, in which they were transported to the plane with ashes everywhere. Now, apparently, we can see bodies in the sea too. Ben believes that they died during the flight.

The video ends with Lance (Daryl Edwards) asking how much they are willing to sacrifice to know the truth. Then, we see Ben and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) shocked as they look at pieces of the plane.

Both the trailer and the poster for Season 3 say that the truth will appear. Will we have answers to all questions?

Manifest debuts on April 1st on NBC. In Brazil, you can watch the first two seasons on Globoplay.