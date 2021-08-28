Manifest: Netflix Saves Series and Confirms Season 4 and Final

Manifest: After much speculation, Netflix finally announced this Saturday (28) that it will “save” the series Manifest, which was canceled after three seasons by NBC. Streaming revealed the news through social networks.

“I couldn’t let a day as significant as today go unnoticed. Manifest will officially return for a giant fourth and final season, just on Netflix,” the service said. In all, 20 episodes will be produced to compose the final season. It has yet to be revealed when the new episodes will be streaming.

Fan Campaign

The end of the third season left numerous questions to be answered and, even with a loyal fan base, production was canceled by the network. With the various actions of fans looking for renewal, Netflix decided to renew the series.

The series was created by Jeff Rake and stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, JR Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long and Holly Taylor.

Manifest is available on Globoplay.