Manifest: Matt Long Confirms Return For Season 4 Of The Series

Manifest: During the Creative Arts Emmys panel this Sunday (12), actor Matt Long revealed that he will reprise his role as Zeke Landon in the final season of Manifest, returning to participate in “a few” episodes.

Days after confirming that the main cast of Manifest will return for Season 4, now distributed by Netflix, actor Matt Long announced that he will also schedule a meeting of the original performers. Thus, Zeke Landon, who has been on the series since episode 12 of season 1, joins Ben Stone (Josh Dallas), Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh), Jared Vasquez (JR Ramirez), Saanvi Bahl (Parveen Kaur), Olive Stone (Luna Blaise) and Angelina Meyer (Holly Taylor) as characters already announced for the final cycle.

“I’m going to be back for some [episodes] of them, we’re just trying to figure out as much as I can do. I love the character of the show so much, but as you know, when it got canceled I got signed to another production. It was an episode pilot. We still don’t know what’s going on with her,” Long said. “It’s also a really amazing project. So we’re just trying to work out the schedule. Everyone wants the best for everyone, so fingers crossed and it’s all working for the best.”

“I don’t know what’s coming up. I just hope Zeke plays a big part in this, and I’m really excited and can’t wait to see what it is,” he concluded.

The 4th season of Manifest will have 20 episodes and is scheduled for release in 2022, with no confirmed date yet.