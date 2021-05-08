Manifest 3×9: Saanvi Is In Danger In A New Episode (promo)

Manifest is known for his strong emotions and the 3×9 episode seems to be going the same way. Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) is in danger and no one knows how to help her. In addition to her face covered in blood, all the photos of the doctor are mysteriously getting wet.

Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and Ben (Josh Dallas) show concern for their friend. The sibling duo will also face one of the most dramatic calls to date. The new chapter also features new enemies and relationships being tested.

Check out the full promo:

Manifest: what to expect from the 3×9 episode?

The preview of the episode Bogey (in free translation, Phantom) begins with Michaela warning her brother that Saanvi may be in big trouble. Soon after, the doctor appears with her face full of blood.

Saanvi is lying on a stretcher and surrounded by other professionals when a voice in the background says “nothing is working”. Ben appears startled as a smoke comes over the room in which he is.

To complete the mystery, all the photos of the doctor are getting wet. The promo ends with the characteristic noise of a heart stopping at the heart rate machine.

According to the official NBC synopsis, the 3×9 episode will follow Ben’s meeting with a dubious enemy. Michaela and Zeke’s (Matt Long) dinner with Jared (J.R. Ramirez) and his new girlfriend will be interrupted by a new call. The friendship between Olive (Luna Blaise) and Levi (Will Peltz) will be tested.

Manifest has new episodes every Thursday on the NBC channel. In Brazil, you can follow the first two seasons on the Globoplay platform.