Manifest has already started electrifyingly. After a first episode full of emotions, the promo of the second chapter indicates that we can still wait for many twists and turns.

What does the promo reveal?

In the released video, we see that Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and her partner Drea (Ellen Tamaki) are analyzing a video of the lake shown at the end of the last episode. It is at this point that we discover that the three drug dealers who kidnapped Carl in season 2 are alive again.

The promo still shows Ben (Josh Dallas) worried about not knowing what “they” are capable of, a bloody Grace (Athena Karkanis) wielding a gun, Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) stating that they are very close to understanding everything and Olive (Luna Blaise) saying: “it’s not what we thought”.

The signs that appear in the video also indicate that the new season will reveal the mystery.

Synopsis of the Manifest 3×2 episode

According to the episode’s official synopsis, a threat to the Stone family will test Michaela’s commitment to following the rules and forcing Grace to make a difficult decision.

Ben will enlist the help of an old rival to save a friend, while Olive will assist Angelina (Holly Taylor) in resolving one of the calls, which will reveal an amazing connection.

Manifest has new episodes every Thursday on the NBC channel. In Brazil, the first two seasons of the series are available on Globoplay.