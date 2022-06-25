Manga One Shonen Jump is What fans of Naruto Deconstruction Need with an R Rating

While there are a lot of violent scenes in Naruto, The Chainsaw Man from Shonen Jump takes many elements of this beloved series and turns them into much bloodier scenes.

Because of the cultural differences between America and Japan in Naruto there are many things that some in the West would be shocked to find in a series intended primarily for young people. Bawdy humor, violent deaths and frequent mentions of alcohol are all quite common in the ninja world. One of the first jutsu that Naruto uses in the series turns him into a naked girl. Despite the fact that this and many other elements of the series caused confusion among localizers when the series was presented in the West, all this is invariably youthful. Yes, there is obscene humor, but very little real intimacy. There is violence, yes, but even when violence has long-term consequences, it is so disconnected from violence in the real world that it is difficult to come into contact with it. None of this is intended to criticize Naruto. These elements helped Naruto tell his story to teenage fans in a way that more realistic or adult elements could not. However, now most of that initial base has grown, and any former fan Naruto, who is looking for a more adult experience, should read the Man with the Chainsaw.

Link: The Man With the Chainsaw Proves Why It’s a Shonen Jump Masterpiece on the Front Page

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s “The Man with the Chainsaw” has a lot in common with Naruto. Its main character, Denji, is a blond social outcast with a demon sealed inside, which makes him a nightmare on the battlefield. His main rival, Hayakawa, is a disciplined fighter with black hair who uses a sword and is willing to sacrifice anything to avenge the murder of his entire family. While the obvious parallels with Naruto are almost certainly unintentional, they create an interesting contrast. While Naruto’s interest in women is silly and played out for comedy, the same youthful desires of Denji are used by his boss Makima as tools to manipulate him. Where Naruto is friends with Kurama, the connection with Pochita deprives Denji of humanity. Denji shows an alternative, much more depressing path that Naruto could have taken if his morals had not been so firm.

One of the reasons Naruto achieves everything he does throughout the series is that his isolation as a child gave him a sense of empathy that allows him to emotionally understand the pain his villains face. Although Naruto is probably the most famous example of this in the senen manga, he is far from the only such hero. One of the biggest tricks of a Man with a chainsaw is to turn this trope upside down. Denji’s terrible childhood didn’t make him stronger, it was easy to manipulate him. Naruto’s isolation is nothing compared to what Denji faces in “The Man with the Chainsaw.” Throughout the manga, several characters call Denji a dog, and this is an appropriate nickname because all of his motivation is centered around basic needs. Whether it’s offering food, shelter, or pleasure, it doesn’t take much to motivate a Denji. While Naruto has a goal to become a Hokage, and he is always guided by his morals, Denji has never had time to wish for anything other than physical and emotional safety.

Ultimately, any similarity between Naruto and the Man with the Chainsaw are probably coincidental, as Fujimoto did not list the world-famous manga series among his influences. Nevertheless, the similarity is striking if you put them side by side. Any fan who grew up on Naruto and is looking for something bloodier and more mature should read “The Man with the Chainsaw” by Shonen Jump.