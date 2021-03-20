Maneater will be released late May for Nintendo Switch

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

The developer Tripwire Interactive revealed on Friday (19), through its social networks, that the action RPG Maneater will be released on May 25 for the Nintendo Switch.

Upon arrival in the hybrid, Maneater will have full availability on the previous generation’s consoles. The title also received enhanced versions for new generation and PC video games in late 2020, with support for 4K, 60 fps and Ray Tracing, and free upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series S / X players.

Maneater is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.

