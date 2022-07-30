Mandy Moore Reveals plans for “non-drug delivery” due to Rare blood disease: “We’ll just move forward”

Making plans. Mandy Moore is preparing to welcome baby #2 later this year without any painkillers.

“My platelets are too low for epidural anesthesia,” the 38—year-old graduate of This Is Us told her parents today in an interview published on Friday, July 29, as a result of her diagnosis of immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP).

The autoimmune disease Moore, characterized by a decrease in the number of platelets in the blood, also caused the non-drug delivery of the eldest son August “Gus”, who is now 17 months old.

“It was terrible. But I can do it again. I can climb this mountain again,” Moore recalled in the outlet. “I wish medicines were an option — the very idea that they are on the table is so pleasant. But we’re just going to move forward like last time.”

Last month, the Princess Diaries actress announced that she and her husband Taylor Goldsmith, who married in 2018, are expecting their second child.

“One incredibly important chapter of my life has just ended, and the next one is about to begin, as a mother of two… and we are ever so deeply grateful and excited,” Moore captioned an Instagram photo from June 3, in which Gus is wearing a “big brother shirt.” “Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 will be released this fall! The tour will be a little different from what I expected, but I can’t wait and Gus will be the BEST big brother!!”

The Chasing Liberty star, who gave birth to Gus in February 2021, initially planned to go on a trip during her second pregnancy, performing songs from her album In Real Life. However, she later cancelled the tour due to health problems.

“It is with a heavy heart and great attention that I must inform you all that I am canceling the remaining concerts in 2022. It was an honor and an absolute dream for me to be back on stage again last month, performing for all of you,” Moore wrote in an emotional Instagram post later in June. “When we booked these shows, I wasn’t pregnant, and although I really thought I could survive, the way we travel (long hours on the bus and lack of proper rest) took its toll and made it feel too difficult to continue. I know that I have to put my family and my health (and my child’s health) first, and the best place for me right now is at home.”

Singer Candy also revealed her decision to postpone her concert tour — her first in 15 years — during an interview with Today earlier this month.

“Gus was standing in his Pack N’ Play while the bus was shaking — and I was like, “No, no, no. We can’t do this anymore,” she recalls. “I foolishly thought, ‘If I’ve done this before, I can do it again.’ But every pregnancy is individual. This time I took care of the baby. I walked around feeling like an absolute shell of myself. … I was afraid that I would negatively affect my [unborn] child and his growth.”