Mandy Moore of “This Is Us” reflects on life after the NBC drama “Safety at Work”

Fans of “This Is Us” said goodbye to the Pearson family with tears in their eyes this spring, but no matter how big a loss it was for our television programs, it could have been even more emotional for the actors who used to slip into these beloved characters. As with all big losses in life, grief comes in waves, and the six-season NBC drama was a phenomenon worthy of mourning, especially for Mandy Moore. Her character Rebecca Pearson struggled with Alzheimer’s disease and eventually reunited with her late husband Jack in the afterlife.

The reality of “This Is Us” has actually hit Mandy Moore again recently, she told THR, as it’s usually the time of year when the cast gathers to begin work on a new season. The realization that it wouldn’t happen again was “such a bummer,” the actress said:

This is strange. I was driving past Paramount the other day and just, oh, took a long breath and got a little upset, thinking that for six years I usually go back to work right now, at this time of year. I really miss my friends. I miss my job. I got it, oh, we said goodbye to the Pearsons. We can’t hang out with them anymore. That’s such a bummer. I am saddened by this. But I’m also happy to find out what’s next while I try to enjoy a little downtime.

Downtime is something Mandy Moore definitely deserves, and she’ll probably get more than she expected. The end of This Is Us came just when the singer released her new studio album In Real Life and went on tour for the first time in many years. However, life on the road proved too demanding, given that she is also expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and Moore was forced to cancel the remaining tour dates.

While the last six years have provided the actress with the comfort of a guaranteed job, it has also taken time away from her family, and now that she is not on tour and is not returning to the Paramount set for filming, Mandy Moore said she can finally “switch off.” and enjoy her home life. She continued:

The great thing about job security is that for the last six years we’ve been pretty sure where we spend most of our working life. But it also means that the machine, in a sense, never turns off. I feel like I’ve never had to switch off, even when we had a break. I was supposed to climb a mountain or do this or that in the little free time I had, but then you just jump back in. You will never completely turn off the burner on the stove. It’s actually nice to take a deep breath, be a mom and hang out while I get ready to have a baby in a couple of months. I’m enjoying life and enjoying the summer.

While it’s possible the show will no longer be filmed, the cast of “This Is Us” hoped to celebrate it again at the Emmy Awards this fall. But despite Sterling K. Brown’s tearful plea to Mandy Moore to receive an Emmy Award for her performance in the last chapter of the series, she was not among the nominees. However, Moore famously failed because she will still be able to support her husband: Taylor Goldsmith and Siddhartha Khosla were nominated for “Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics” for their work on “This Is Us.”

Mandy Moore may find time to enjoy life after “This Is Us,” but we certainly don’t need it. You can relive the entire Pearson drama over and over again, as all six seasons are available for streaming with a Hulu subscription. And be sure to check out our TV schedule for 2022 to find your next prime-time tearjerker!