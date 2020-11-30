Mandalorian eliminates the man entering the scene.

During episode 4 of the second season, viewers noticed that a person who was not supposed to be in the sequence appeared in the background.

It is not the first time nor will it be the last, not even in a major production like The Mandalorian, the first live action series based on Star Wars. It happened to Game of Thrones, in which an indiscreet cup of coffee appeared, which then quickly disappeared after going viral on the network. The guy with the jeans who appeared in one of the sequences of chapter 4 of the second season of Jon Favreau’s fiction has also been eliminated. How could it be otherwise, the Internet users noticed and social networks did their magic.

When did it happen?

In the episode The Siege, the Mandalorian returns to meet the characters played by Carl Weathers and Gina Carano, Greef Karga and Cara Dune, respectively. These have not stood idly by while Mando and Baby Yoda roamed the galaxy, as they have both settled on the planet Nevarro and built a permanent settlement. What happens is that the old Galactic Empire continues to operate on an Imperial base, so the three characters come together again to blow everything up. And boy they do!

In the scene in question, the protagonists manipulate a mechanism to destroy the base. It is at that moment when the guy with the cowboys appeared, who will be forever immortalized on the network, but not in the Disney + series. It was one of the workers who was at that precise moment on the set.

The Mandalorian has just released its 5th episode, The Jedi. In this chapter, the connections with Star Wars Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, the two animated series by Dave Filoni (also director and scriptwriter of the episode) have been strengthened. The return of Ashoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s former apprentice, is one of the highlights of the season.



