Mandalorian Doesn’t Want Fans To Ignore the Unanswered Secrets of Grogu

This article contains spoilers for the first season of the TV series “Mandalorian”.

It became clear that “Star Wars” does not want viewers (or readers) to forget about the secrets of Grogu revealed in the first season of “Mandalorian”. The first season of “Mandalorian” was released simultaneously with the launch of the streaming service Disney+, and it instantly became a hit. This was largely due to a clever labeling decision: Lucasfilm deliberately avoided letting anyone know that the premiere would feature a miniature creature that fans originally called “Baby Yoda.” Surprisingly, Disney even refrained from related products to maintain secrecy.

Little by little, the 1st and 2nd seasons of “Mandalorian” and “Boba Fett’s Book” revealed part of the backstory of Baby Yoda. Baby Yoda was officially named Grogu, and he survived the Jedi Purge in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith. Somehow rescued from the Jedi Temple, he went into hiding for 50 years until Dean Jarin was hired by the Remnant of the Empire to bring him in. Fortunately for Grogu, Dean Jarin fell in love with a little alien and, in fact, adopted him. The relationship between them forms the basis of the Mandalorian era in Star Wars; Although Grogu briefly left to train with Luke Skywalker, he has already returned to Dean Jarin’s side before season 3 of The Mandalorian.

Marvel Comics has begun the official adaptation of the comics of the first season of the series “Mandalorian” by Rodney Barnes, Georges Ginty and Carl Storey. This is a simple adaptation that adds nothing new to the story, although the illustrations in The Mandalorian #1 are great, and the coloring really makes the pages bright. What is striking, however, is the fact that the translation into another medium serves as a reminder that so many secrets of grog have not yet been explained. The dialogue highlights the conflict between the Imperials, with some not caring if Grogu is alive or dead, which is quite surprising given that he seemed to be the key to some imperial genetic experiments that were believed to be related to those conducted by the resurrected Emperor on Exegol. Even more remarkable is the fact that IG-88 was not actually called up for the same award as Dean Jarin; he noted that his assignment was very specific. “The asset should have been destroyed,” the IG—88 remarked before it was shot down by Dean Jarin.

It’s easy to forget that Grogu’s backstory is still shrouded in mystery. The flashes shown so far have not even shown how Grogu survived Order 66; it was shown near the chambers of Luminara Unduli, but it is believed that she was off-planet at the time. The Grogu chain code—again a prominent element in the comic book adaptation—is also something of a mystery. “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” revealed the origin of the chain codes, and the Empire insisted that everyone should have a chain code to move between systems. Therefore, this indicates that Grogu was in the hands of the Empire for some time, and therefore it is rather strange that they lost sight of it.

The adaptation of the comic “Mandalorian”, of course, will not answer these questions. He tells a familiar, well-established story, rather than filling in the blanks. But, nevertheless, he reminds readers of all the secrets of the Mandalorian era that have yet to be revealed, and which may well turn out to be key in the third season and beyond.