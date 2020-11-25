Mandalore season 2: will be more important in season 3

This character from The Mandalorian will save screen time in the sequel, for your viewing pleasure!

One of The Mandalorian’s characters, Moff Gideon, the infamous Dark Saber Holder, will be even more prominent in Season 3! This villain, a henchman of the Empire, is determined to hunt Baby Yoda to the end, in order to drain his blood. The tiny creature has a powerful connection to the Force, and this villain is determined to harness it for his own benefit. Acting in the shadows since the beginning of the series, he will gain screen time as the plot evolves and his Machiavellian plan unfolds. This is what his interpreter revealed during a recent interview with the Entertainment Weekly site, which asked him whether his character would be more present in the last episodes of season 2!

“It looks like it does. But I have a feeling you’ll see me more next season. It’s more than likely you’ll see a lot of Moff Gideon. I’m not sure, but it looks like you will. they want you to feel it through this iconic journey. I think you’re going to start to see other stories creep in. When you start to realize that there’s such a deep connection [between the plots of the show and ] the rest of the galaxy, and what’s really going on. Maybe you’ll get an idea of ​​what he wants, “explained Giancarlo Esposito. A statement that suggests that the series will have a link with the trilogy of sequels. We should find out how the Emperor survived until Skywalker’s Ascension! Until then, we let you read our verdict of episode 4 of The Mandalorian season 2, if you haven’t already.



