Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are missing from the Manchester United squad to face Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League tonight.

Harry Maguire comes on to the pitch and will partner Victor Lindelof in the centre of United’s defence, with Aaron Van Bissaka and Luke Shaw covering them from the flanks.

The fact that Varane and Martinez are on the bench indicates that there are no serious injuries.

Further down the field, Anthony and Alejandro Garnacho also missed: Marcus Rashford returned to the squad, and Bruno Fernandes moved to the right flank to replace Donny van de Beek as the tenth.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen continue to play in the center of midfield.

Anthony Martial continues to attack, and David de Gea hits the goal.

Diogo Dalot returned to training and came on the bench along with Tom Heaton, Martinez, Malasia, Varane, Anthony Elanga, Scott McTominay, Fred and Garnacho.

McTominay is returning after an illness, but there is no place for Anthony, Zidane Iqbal and Facundo Pellistri in the squad.

Here is the confirmed XI:

📋 Presenting our first line up of 2023! 🔴#MUFC || #MUNBOU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 3, 2023

The five defenders date back to the era of Ole Gunnar Sulscher and will cause concern among some fans.

However, they are playing under a new manager and Casemiro is protecting them, so all is not lost yet…