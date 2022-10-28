Manchester United XI — West Ham United Forecast: Cristiano Ronaldo out, Jaydon Sancho Reinstated

Eric ten Hag will want to continue his 7-match winless streak as Manchester United play West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Yesterday’s convincing 3-0 victory over Sheriff allowed the boss to rest some players for part or all of the game, including Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Anthony, Marcus Rashford and Jaydon Sancho.

These absences suggest that each of these players will start against the Hammers, although in the case of Sancho, everything is a little more complicated.

Recently, the Englishman’s form has deteriorated sharply, and he was taken off early from Chelsea after a particularly disappointing performance.

Therefore, it is possible that he will not return, and he is given a few games to try to regroup. There are several options if this is the case. Firstly, Cristiano Ronaldo will remain the central striker, and Marcus Rashford will return to the left flank.

The second option is to leave Alejandro Garnacho on the left flank after his impressive debut yesterday.

Anthony Elanga presents another alternative.

Despite the fact that he spoke highly of Ronaldo after the game, Ten Hag could not be 100% sure that the 37-year-old had returned to his best qualities, and therefore we think Rashford will be recalled to lead the line.

Another problem with Ronaldo’s presence is that it seems to affect Bruno Fernandes, who is noticeably less articulate and captain-like in his presence and tends to always try to find his compatriot with the ball rather than hitting or picking out the more obvious ball.

Sancho may get another chance, and Garnacho is ready to take responsibility if the former Borussia Dortmund star does not succeed in the first half.

Since Raphael Varane dropped out for the Reds before the end of the World Cup, Victor Lindelof or Harry Maguire will be selected as Martinez’s partners in the central defender position. Lindelof has not made a mistake in this regard, so we expect him to continue.

Tyrell Malasia performed well yesterday, but Luke Shaw is in great shape and with a lot of experience should return.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are playing great and will almost certainly form a defensive midfield, while Anthony and Bruno Fernandes will also almost certainly start.

With David de Gea in goal and Dalot on the right flank, here’s our projected lineup for Sunday’s game: