Manchester United Will Soon Hold an Internal Transfer Meeting About Kodi Gakpo and The Search For a Right-Back

So far, it has not been an easy trip for Manchester United under the leadership of Eric ten Haga. A lot was expected from the Dutch manager, given the pedigree he earned at his former club Ajax.

The summer transfer window was a success as United brought in five players on a permanent basis and one on loan as Ten Hag began to shape the team in his image.

United started disastrously, losing the first two games before starting a series of good results that highlighted the hard work done by the players under the new boss.

Apart from the defeat in the Manchester Derby and the away defeat to Aston Villa, the Red Devils are in a decent position and currently occupy fifth place in the table, only three points behind fourth with a game to spare.

Internal transfer meeting by cards

However, there are gaps in the team that need to be filled, especially in the right-back position and in attack. Diogo Dalot was a right-back himself, but the club currently has no decent support.

Although the club’s original plan was to solve the problem with the strikers before the summer, the sensational departure of Cristiano Ronaldo means that these plans have been pushed back.

Cody Gakpo on big transfer in January: “I have to be honest, I am not thinking about that now. I am focused on the World Cup, want to keep performing well”, tells @TheAthleticFC. 🚨🇳🇱 #transfers #MUFC “Hopefully when we become world champions we can think about other things”. pic.twitter.com/6355HSd9hX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 3, 2022

Many names like Joao Felix, Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo have been mentioned as possible solutions, and Gakpo seems to be the ideal choice.

The Dutchman is in brilliant form for both the club and the national team, and is his country’s top scorer at the World Cup being held in Qatar.

A price of 50 million pounds is being discussed, and Real Madrid is also in the race for the highly rated PSV Eindhoven striker. His compatriot Virgil Van Dijk recently talked about what would be the best move for the striker.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Old Trafford team will hold an internal meeting very soon at which they will discuss their transfer priorities for the January window.

Gakpo and RB are the main topics for conversation

“There will be internal discussions about the striker and the Gacpo in the coming days, and we will see how Manchester United will act,” Romano said in his daily briefing for CaughtOffside.

The club will also discuss the decision of the future of Aaron Van Bissaki. The right-back, a regular player of Ole Gunnar Sulscher, is clearly not in the rating of the new boss.

His clumsiness with the ball in his legs and his inability to influence the team going forward were cited as the main reasons why the English defender has played just four minutes this season.

“It is possible that Van Bissaka will leave, as Manchester United have made it clear that they want to find a solution for him, although it is too early to say where he is going,” Romano added.