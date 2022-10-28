Manchester United will reward Alejandro Garnacho with a big deal to promise the club the future

Ten Hag will offer the young United star an exciting new contract

Manchester United intends to award the teenage sensation Alejandro Garnacho with a new contract.

After the Argentine dazzled at Old Trafford last night, it seems the club is already planning to tie Garnacho to a long-term deal.

And, as Fabrizio Romano said on Twitter today, the Reds have been preparing a contract extension with the 18-year-old player for some time.

United boss Eric ten Haag finally gave the young striker his first start last night when the Reds met Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.

Despite the fact that Garnacho has already been called up to the Argentina national team, so far he has played only 5 matches as a substitute for United.

But the Dutchman decided to give him a real baptism of fire in yesterday’s Group E match in front of a crowded Old Trafford.

And the exciting South American, of course, did not disappoint his manager or fans with a sensational full debut in which he showed the best game of the match.

Garnacho played alongside his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, and his direct play combined with skill and searing pace did not look embarrassed by the former Atletico Madrid youth.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the club is reportedly ready to offer the young player a new major five-year deal to ensure that their bright talent will not be poached.

According to Romano, the club is working on an agreement, negotiations have been underway for a month.

And the lightning-fast widest has been under construction for a long time up to this point, earning applause and attention since joining the club 2 years ago.

The fans have witnessed several sensational performances by the United youth team, culminating in a great performance in the FA Youth Cup final last season when he scored twice, helping his team achieve success.

The club sees Garnacho, as well as some other young players, as a huge part of the club’s future, and Ten Haga will certainly have no choice but to give the aspiring Argentine more chances to prove himself on the biggest stage.