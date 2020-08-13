Manchester United will receive a new star Who is it?

Manchester United will host a young player from Norway. Who? Here we reveal all the details.

Norwegian Tromso have announced the departure of 15-year-old Isak Hansen-Aarøen, as the player will fulfill a one-year contract to join Manchester United when he turns 16 next week.

As The United Stand reported more than a month ago, Isak Hansen-Aarøen will become a Manchester United player at the academy when he turns 16. He’s in the history books as Tromso’s youngest player at 15 years and 319 days when he made his debut last month.

The young forward has made seven substitute appearances since his debut in early July, giving an assist in his last game for the Norwegian club.

The club-to-club deal was made a year ago when the Norwegian club agreed that Isak Hansen-Aarøen would join Manchester United. However, Tromso wanted striker Aidan Barlow (now 20 years old) in return. Barlow has already completed his loan and returned to Manchester United just before the Covid-19 pandemic ended the academy season.

Manchester United will have a new star

The young player managed to play a couple of games with the U23 when he returned and also scored. However, Aidan Barlow was one of eight players who were released by Manchester United earlier this summer.

Tromso assistant – Andressen said: “Isak is no longer with us now. He will travel to Manchester next week and has agreed with us that he will now have a few days off. It will be a little vacation to calm down a bit before leaving.”

“Of course we wish him good luck there. I wish he could be here and contribute to the season, but we understand that they want him there.”

The Norwegian teenager has played for the Norwegian youth team. Scored two goals in seven matches for the Under 15 and three goals in three matches for the Under 16. It is definitely one for the future, it will have some competition for places in the youth category as the competition is really starting to heat up. Will he make history at Manchester United?



