Manchester United Will Profit as Aleksandar Mitrovic Is Saved For The World Cup

Serbian eyebrows rose when Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham missed the game against Manchester City. Serbia’s main concern was whether he would be available for the first game of the World Cup.

For Manchester United, their main concern was whether they would have to defend against a prolific striker.

According to Sport Witness, the Fulham striker will not be in line for the match with Lisandro Martinez this Sunday.

One less headache for United

Fortunately for Serbia (and Manchester United), Mitrovic is going to return to be ready for the first match of the World Cup, but not for Sunday’s game at Craven Cottage, reports Sportal in Serbia.

The caveat about the star striker’s return is that he will no longer play a role in the game against the Red Devils before the trip to Qatar.

Having received retribution against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup with a thrilling victory, Eric ten Hag will be glad of this news.

After Villa’s harsh lesson in the league, United will be glad to know that Marco Silva’s team will be without their star scorer.

Mitrovic’s virtuoso playing is the property of the Craven Cottage team. In just 12 matches, he scored nine goals.

This is proof of his career as a Premier League striker after a successful season in the Championship.

A sigh of relief for Serbia, a headache for Fulham

The Serb’s performances this season mean that his selection to the World Cup squad is nothing more than a formality.

However, his fitness level for the first match against five-time World Cup champion Brazil is still a concern from the Serbian point of view.

Serbia, ideally, want him to participate in the first match and their next game against Cameroon.

The publication reports that Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic will be in the squad against Selesao. “Sports” dispels any fears of the Serbs, stating that “both injuries are in the process of rehabilitation.”

The publication confirms that the Fulham striker will “definitely miss” the game with the Red devils. This is United’s last game before the World Cup in Qatar.

From a long-term perspective, the reason Mitrovic is sitting on the sidelines is to “not risk anything, both for Fulham and for the national team.”