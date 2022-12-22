Manchester United Will Play Stoke City in The Fourth Round of The FA Youth Cup

Manchester United will play Stoke City in the FA Youth Cup as they hope to retain their trophy.

The Red Devils won the tournament last season, defeating Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in the final, which sealed their success.

On that day, United won 3-1: two goals from Alejandro Garnacho and another from Rhys Bennett secured the victory.

Both players are now in the main squad: Garnacho is set for regular playing time, while Bennett is approaching playing at an adult level, as a number of United’s central defenders are unavailable.

The current crop hopes to bring similar success stories and a convincing victory over Crystal Palace in the third round two weeks ago.

Two weeks ago Maximilian Oyedele, Manny Norkett and Sam Mather scored goals in a 3-1 victory against Selhurst Park.

Stoke beat Blackpool 5-1 in the third round, which was supposed to be an exciting encounter in the fourth round.

The teams will compete at the Bet365 stadium on January 11, the evening game will begin at 19:00 GMT.

A large number of visitors are expected on this occasion, which will undoubtedly help the development of United’s young stars.

The team has been in good shape lately, having recently won 1-0 against Sunderland, which tops the league table.

Success at this level is likely to be rewarded by Eric ten Hag, who has already shown great interest in the academy during his short stay at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman is determined to rely on the pipeline of talent in United’s youth team as he continues to leave his mark on the club.