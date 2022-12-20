Manchester United Will Offer David de Gea a New Contract on Lower Terms

Manchester United is negotiating a new contract with David de Gea.

According to Laurie Whitwell (The Athletic), the Red Devils are determined to keep De Gea at United on lower terms.

The report says:

“David de Gea’s contract at Old Trafford also expires at the end of this season, but United are in talks with the Spaniard about a new contract.”

United would like the 32-year-old goalkeeper to sign a new contract on lower terms rather than initiate a one-year extension of the £375,000-a-week contract he signed back in September 2019.”

The appointment of Eric Ten Haga as manager has cast doubt on the Spaniard’s future.

De Gea’s inability to play from behind convinced fans that he was not suitable for the Dutchman’s system.

However, the 32-year-old has been stellar this season.

He made a conscious effort to lose consciousness from behind and act as a sweeper, allowing United to play a higher defensive line.

De Gea’s passes have improved dramatically this season.

It looks like Ten Hag has been working hard with him in training to get him used to the way he wants his team to play.

De Gea is one of the best defenders in the business, and he has saved United many times.

This new deal will give the Spaniard a sense of confidence in his place and give him confidence that he will continue to work hard.