Manchester United Will Find Out That Youssoufa Moukoko Will Appreciate The January Price Tag

Manchester United’s need for a striker is no secret to anyone.

Eric ten Hag desperately needs a reliable scorer who could lead the line. There are doubts about Cristiano Ronaldo’s suitability for the Ten Hag system and his long-term future at Old Trafford.

This, combined with repeated injuries to Anthony Martial, forces United to enter the market in search of a reliable solution.

The name that was mentioned in this connection is Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund.

The energetic young striker is having a wonderful season in Dortmund, where he has scored six goals and made the same number of assists in 14 Bundesliga matches.

For his exploits in this campaign, Youssoufa Moukoko was called up to the German national team for the World Cup by Hansi Flick.

At the end of the season, the young man will become a free agent, and there is growing concern at Signal Iduna Park that the scorer will not sign another deal, as elite clubs in Europe are eyeing the transfer of the player.

Along with United, Liverpool are also in the race to sign Youssoufa Moukoko.

The Mirror reports: “It is reported that Manchester United and Liverpool will have to pay just £26.2 million if they want to sign prodigy Youssouf Mukoko in the January transfer window.”

“Given his obvious talent, [leaving for free] would be a disaster for the German club, so they are preparing to sell him in January this year.”

“Any team that signs a contract with Youssoufa Moukoko will also have to pay 6 million pounds as an annual salary, as he hopes to be rewarded for a stunning start to his career.”

Youssoufa Moukoko, with his 26 million pounds, is not difficult for United. He has the potential to be a revelation at number nine and solve most of the team’s problems.