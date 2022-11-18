Manchester United Wants to Terminate The Contract With Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United is exploring the possibility of terminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with the club.

According to reliable journalist Laurie Whitwell, who writes in The Athletic, the Red Devils are considering possible lawsuits they may take in response to Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

In an interview, the Portuguese star targeted the club, his teammates and the owners of Old Trafford, burning bridges everywhere.

He even stated that he “does not respect” United boss Eric ten Haga.

According to Whitwell, this prompted the club to explore the possibility of firing Ronaldo due to a breach of contract rules.

According to the rules of all Premier League game contracts, players are not allowed to “write or say anything that could damage the reputation of the club … or damage the club.”

Of course, it may seem that Ronaldo’s comments fall under this violation, but now United must establish the extent of this violation.

They will then need to identify the possible actions available to them as they respond.

According to Whitwell, it seems that the club will indeed terminate the contract with Ronaldo if it can prove that his violation justified such a result.

And, according to Rob Dawson of ESPN:

Manchester United wants to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract after an interview with Piers Morgan. We will not be happy to return to Carrington after the World Cup, and there may also be further lawsuits.”

Further legal proceedings could result in Ronaldo losing more than just the £16 million he is reportedly owed in wages if he extends his deal until the end of the season.

And if he was indeed instructed not to return to Carrington after the World Cup, it is very likely that Ronaldo has already played his last match for Manchester United.