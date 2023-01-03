The January transfer window is in full swing for both the men’s and women’s teams, and Manchester United’s women have been linked with a number of players.

The latest news suggests that United may be interested in signing Haitian midfielder Melchy Dumornet.

The 19-year-old has six months left on her contract with Stade de Reims, so she can make preliminary arrangements for the summer at this time.

It is believed that United and Chelsea are bidding to sign the young man, and City were also interested.

WSL teams face stiff competition from Lyon, who is also interested in Dumorne.

The latest rumors come from BBC journalist Emma Sanders.

WSL transfer chat… Told Reims midfielder Melchie Dumornay has heavy interest. 6 months left on contract so can do pre-agreements for summer as of 1 Jan. Offers from Man Utd & Chelsea, Man City also enquired. Competition from Lyon. Clubs would need to pay fee to sign her in Jan. — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) January 2, 2023

It is doubtful that the move will actually be made in January due to the fact that Reims requires a fee, but preliminary contracts can be agreed for next season.

This is the third young player United has been linked with this window, 21-year-old Canadian Riviere and 19-year-old Wake are rumored to be on the club’s radar.

The priority for United seems to be to strengthen the defence this window, but manager Mark Skinner hopes to strengthen his entire squad.

United will travel to Malta this week for a winter training camp, where they will face Birkirkara.

The WSL will resume for the Reds on January 15 when they face Liverpool.