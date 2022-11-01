Manchester United Wants to Lower The Price of Max Aaron to Solve The Problem With The Right-Back

Manchester United are showing interest in Norwich City defender Max Aarons.

That’s according to Football Insider, which claims the defender is available for around £15 million.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE! 🚨 – Man United have shortlisted Norwich City star Max Aarons as they step up plans to sign a right-back. 📄 – Aarons is valued at around the £15million mark. 💰https://t.co/OT1vXS3yVT#mufc #ncfc pic.twitter.com/LDSYZWDPnb — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) October 31, 2022

United are looking for a new right-back, and the team has no options for the position.

Although Portugal star Diogo Dalot has performed well under Eric ten Haga, the coach has publicly stated that he needs two good right-backs.

Aaron Van Bissaka remains on the list at Old Trafford, but he has played just four minutes in the league this season.

His lack of ball skills has led to suggestions that the Englishman is not suitable for Ten Haga’s style of ball possession.

And given that United is striving to improve the situation in this area, Max Aarons can offer an interesting solution, especially if the stated price is correct.

The Red Devils spent 227 million pounds in the summer, and the hope for a championship defender would probably be more in line with the club’s budget in the upcoming winter transfer window.

At the age of 22, Aarons has opportunities for improvement, as well as a lot of experience in the Premier League.

The Norwich right-back has played 70 matches in the Premier League, despite his youth, and may be ready for career growth.

He remains an important part of the Canary Islands team this season, with 17 league games this season.

However, in January, Aarons will have only 18 months left on his contract with Norwich, which may lead to a reduction in the price.