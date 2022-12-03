Manchester United’s Saturday morning U18 clash with rival Leeds United was eventually called off due to a lack of emergency services at the Carrington training base.

The match, which was supposed to start at 11:30, was initially postponed for an hour as they tried to solve the problem.

But when the new start time came and the players came out on the field ready to play, the match was interrupted.

The club released a statement saying that “due to logistical difficulties beyond the control of the club, today’s Under-18 match between Manchester United and Leeds United has been postponed.”

“The date of the rearranged match will be announced in due course.”

Due to the fact that the amateurs did not ensure the availability of appropriate medical services for the match, the boys under 18 are even further behind in their schedule.

In the four months of the season, United have played just six league games, while other clubs have played almost twice as many.

Due to the lack of matches, United under-18s have not played a single match for a month, and on average one match every second week throughout the season.

Ultimately, the lack of regular playing time for United’s youth should raise the question of how this will affect their development, since regular playing time is so important.

Fans were also increasingly disappointed in the news due to the club’s lack of coverage for both under-18 and under-21 boys last year, as well as due to the fact that a rare match had to be televised, fans were again left empty-handed due to the rejection.

The team sheets for the match also indicated that the audience was to see for the first time Prinsville Ehibhatiomhan, an England youth national team player who is currently undergoing trials at the club.

But any chance to see Ehibhatiomkhan will have to wait until next Saturday, when he may play against Everton for the under-18 team.