18-year-old Borussia Dortmund star Youssoufa Moukoko is considered one of the most promising players for the future. European elite clubs have paid attention to his precocious talent and are aware of the situation with his contract.

The Dortmund striker and German national team player is still in talks with his club about extending his contract, which ends in 2023.

Players like Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and now Barcelona have been linked with the striker.

Nevertheless, at the dawn of his career, Moukoko has already scored six goals and made as many assists for Dortmund.

He also competed for Germany at this year’s World Cup. Moukoko is available for free at the end of the season. The young striker can also negotiate with potential suitors from the beginning of January.

The battle of United’s budgets

United are still searching for a Cristiano Ronaldo replacement and are looking for someone who can add goals to their depleted strike force.

Nevertheless, Barcelona may attack the starlet.

The battle for a young star’s signature may come down to whose budget is most willing to stretch.

The striker fits the profile of the Spanish giants perfectly, especially when it comes to value. Catalans prefer gifted footballers, whom they can buy on the cheap.

According to reports from the newspaper Sport (via Fichajes), the Catalan board of directors has already notified the striker that it is ready to make him an offer to join the team next summer.

The financial situation of the club, which has recently been subjected to a thorough analysis, will greatly affect the offer.

In addition, even with the likely departure of Memphis Depay, Barca still have an impressive list of strikers, including Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembele and Rafinha.

Balanced and focused

The economic aspect can destroy Barca’s hopes of signing a striker. Competing fans with a more expansive budget will be willing to fork out.

Despite the wave of interest that engulfed the German national team, he decided to remain calm and keep an eye on the prize. Mukoko has made it crystal clear that his priority is to give his all to his current club Dortmund.

“Please don’t believe everything that is written in the newspaper. I know that everything is part of the football business now, but even though I am young, I don’t allow pressure to make decisions about my future (…)

“I am fully focused on the second half of the season with Borussia Dortmund. No player can be bigger than the club.”