Manchester United will have to work hard to get Yann Sommer’s transfer target, and his manager insists he is not for sale.

The goalkeeper of Borussia Monchengladbach has been in the sights of United for some time, and it seems that the club is ready to step up its pursuit of the goalkeeper.

But in the interview 90min.com the manager of his club said that his number one remains in place.

Daniel Farke, the former Norwich coach, has led the German team to impressive results since taking over in the summer, and Sommer has always been at the center of the team.

The Swiss’s contract expires in six months, and in recent days he has been at the center of transfer rumors.

Fellow Bundesliga side Bayern Munich have also shown interest in the 34-year-old, and their main goalkeeper Manuel Neuer broke his leg while on holiday after the World Cup.

And given United’s recent second choice Martin Dubravka, who was recalled from loan at Old Trafford by his parent team Newcastle, Eric ten Haag is keen to bring Sommer to the club.

Farke dismissed any speculation that the goalkeeper might leave, instead stating that his future is tied up with Monchengladbach and that they intend to fix the current contract doubts.

“I am completely relaxed because there are always discussions about good players. He is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe. He has a contract until the summer, and we are not going to let him go at all,” Farke said.

“Why should we let such a goalkeeper go? There must be very, very good reasons to let such a quality player go. On the contrary, we want to extend the contract with Jan. There will be negotiations soon,” the 46-year-old coach added.

“We have a contract with one of the best goalkeepers in Europe, and we have ambitions. For this we need Yann Sommer. Why should we let him go? There is no reason for this at all,” hinting that Sommer really is now one of the highest-rated European goalkeepers.

It is believed that ten Hag is currently confident in his abilities and plans to offer the Swiss national team player a preliminary agreement before signing a free contract in the summer, which is preferable to a transfer in January.

And despite the protests of his managers, having two elite European clubs as suitors will undoubtedly make Sommer think about his future.