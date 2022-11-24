After the victory over Fulham, the majority of Manchester United fans hoped for a quiet World Cup in which their players would shine and return without injury.

But what happened instead left an unpleasant taste in everyone’s mouth. Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo decided to go on air to criticize the club for betrayal and manager Eric ten Haga for disrespecting him.

The Portuguese also reserved scathing comments for United legends Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville, as well as for former interim manager Ralph Rangnik.

Search for an attacker

And his incendiary interview meant that United had no choice but to mutually agree to the separation, which was finally announced a couple of days ago.

While this will help Ten Hag and his team focus on their current work without being distracted by anything, Ronaldo’s departure opens up the need to find a quality replacement in January.

United’s current options don’t exactly inspire confidence at the moment. Anthony Martial’s goal-to-minute ratio remains high, but his injury rate is still a concern.

Marcus Rashford is playing with a smile on his face again, and so far he is the club’s top scorer this season, but his finishing skills still require a lot of work.

Names like Cody Gakpo, Joao Felix and Marcus Thuram have already been mentioned as options, but a new name has entered the fray.

Diaby’s answer?

According to Fihaes, Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby has become an unexpected target for the Reds. The 23-year-old has eight goals and four assists in 22 games in all competitions this season.

Diaby has been part of Leverkusen since 2019 and has scored a total of 43 goals and 41 assists in 146 matches.

His contract runs until 2025, and Leverkusen will not sell its star asset on the cheap.

The report also says that Ten Hag is considering the French footballer as a replacement for Martial, and the summer deal is not beyond the scope of the possible. Manchester United target Moussa Diaby to strengthen attacking line