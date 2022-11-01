Manchester United Studied The High Price of Borussia Dortmund for Jude Bellingham – Report

Manchester United found out what it takes to acquire Jude Bellingham after the club failed in its first attempt to sign the player before he left for Germany.

The Borussia Dortmund prodigy is in the sights of several leading European clubs, including United and irreconcilable rival Liverpool, who can arrange a summer duel in pursuit of the player.

It is also reported that Real Madrid are considering Bellingham as the latest part of a midfield overhaul after they have already acquired Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Chuameni.

Nevertheless, the current La Liga giants and European champions were dealt a serious blow to Bellingham’s stated price tag, which Dortmund imposed on him.

According to A Bol, Real Madrid may be left without support in their efforts to sign the 19-year-old due to the huge price that Dortmund demanded for his dismissal.

Bola reports: “The price set by the Rafael Guerreiro Club may be prohibitively high for the Meringue treasury. ”

Borussia will agree to sell an English football player (17 matches for the choice of the Three Lions) for only 150 million euros.”

“Bellingham has a contract until June 2025 with Borussia, for whom he has played since the 2020/21 season, when he moved from Birmingham.”

This price, as A Bola points out, will effectively exclude Madrid and probably Liverpool from Bellingham’s much-coveted services.

Like the other two clubs, this is something United will most likely have to fork out to get their man.

United have not been shy in the past about spending big money on players if there is a star player in the coach’s team who meets the needs.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of a midfielder, especially with Frankie de Jong proving elusive. Bellingham would perfectly meet all the requirements and would be a worthy investment not only now, but also for years to come.

It will be interesting to see if the Glazers sanction such a massive transfer.