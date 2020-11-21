Manchester United Stated A Complex Cyber Attack

Manchester United, one of the biggest teams in English football, fell victim to a cyber attack. The club described the attack as “a sophisticated operation.”

In recent years, many different institutions and organizations have been victims of cyber attacks. Manchester United, one of the English Premier League teams, was the last among them. The club confirmed the attack.

The Red Devils said in a statement Friday that they are trying to keep the emerging problems to a minimum. It was also stated that the match the team will play with West Bromwich Albion will not be affected by this attack.

Manchester United trusts in its cybersecurity

In a statement made by the club, it was confirmed that a cyber attack was carried out on their systems. In addition, it was stated that the club took action rapidly and the attack is being investigated together with expert consultants, and the ongoing discomfort has been reduced to a minimum.

The Red Devils also explained that this attack was a sophisticated operation by cybercriminals, but there are broad protocols and procedures the club has already worked on for such situations.

“Our cyber defense identified the attack and shut down affected systems to restrict damage and protect data,” the club management said in a statement. Club media channels, including our website and app, were unaffected, and we currently have not discovered any personal data leak on our fans or customers. ” said.

Matches will not be affected

In the statement, it was also stated that the systems to be used in the match against West Bromwich Albion at the Old Trafford stadium, where the club played its matches, were safe and operational. In other words, this attack will not affect the state of the match in any way.

A club spokesperson stated that such attacks are becoming more common day by day and it is necessary to constantly prepare for possible attacks. Although Manchester United has not shown the expected performance in recent years, it is known as one of the biggest brands in today’s football. The club, which has supporters from all over the world, also has a significant number of members.



