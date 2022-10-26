Manchester United Rejects Contract With Michael Edwards As Chelsea Steps Up Harassment

Manchester United have not contacted Michael Edwards at the moment.

According to Tom Gott and Graham Bailey from 90 mins, they say that the Red Devils do not show much interest in the former Liverpool director.

“When contacted by 90min, United sources quickly denied suggestions [that they had made contact with Edwards].

United denies that they have spoken to Edwards, who remains adamant that he will not take up a new position until next year.”

A report appeared yesterday claiming that United had contacted Edwards to lure him to Old Trafford ahead of Chelsea, who are also interested in him.

According to yesterday’s report, United made Edwards a huge offer and were even willing to wait until next summer for him to join the team.

Edwards has been on sabbatical since his departure from Anfield earlier this year.

Gott and Bailey point out that the transfer guru has told Chelsea co-owner Todd Boley that he is not ready to return to work anytime soon.

Boli does not seem to have been discouraged by this and is currently working on a deal structure that will bring Edwards to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2023.

The 43-year-old will be part of Chelsea’s new and revamped recruitment department, which has been steadily taking shape since Boly took over the reins in London.

Boly oversaw Chelsea’s overhaul, including appointing Lawrence Stewart as Monaco’s technical director and Christopher Wivell. The Blues are also hot on the heels of Brighton’s head of intelligence, Paul Winstanley.

United need to be aware of the situation with Edwards and make sure they want to grab him when he gets back into action. His resume says a lot. He is responsible for Liverpool’s acquisition of Virgil van Dijk and Brazilian goalkeeper Allison. He also engineered the sale of Philippe Coutinho for mega-money to Barcelona.