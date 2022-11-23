Manchester United’s search for a central striker is expected to accelerate in January after it was confirmed on Tuesday that Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving the club.

According to The Telegraph, United intends to step up its attempts to replace Ronaldo in the winter window.

Ronaldo’s departure has weakened the purse at the club, and now his astronomical salary is not taken into account.

United saved themselves 17 million pounds, which would have been owed to Ronaldo if they had not found grounds to terminate the contract with him by mutual consent.

Ronaldo’s salary was 10.5% of United’s total salary costs, and it is now expected that the money will be transferred to Eric ten Hag in the near future.

It is expected that interest in Benjamin Cesco’s summer goal will revive, despite the fact that the striker recently signed a contract with German RB Leipzig.

Cesco was loaned back to RB Salzburg this season to continue his development and has scored five goals in 16 games so far.

The Slovenian can become a star of European football, and Ten Hag has reportedly chosen the young man as Ronaldo’s replacement.

The deal may be difficult given the agreement between the two franchise clubs, but United believe the 19-year-old has the opportunity to lure him to Old Trafford in January.

Cesco will be the center of United’s attack and will bring strength, speed and genuine ability to complete Ten Hagu’s attack.

This season, United scored goals, and after Ronaldo’s departure, there was no truly effective central striker left in their ranks.

Anthony Martial’s fitness problems are preventing him from gaining a foothold at the top of the pitch, but he is expected to fill the gap until United find a suitable replacement.

Marcus Rashford has also flirted with the number 9 position, but it is widely believed that he performs better on the left side during the season.

Thanks to Cesco’s qualities, he could become the man who would return United to the glory days under the experienced leadership of Ten Haga.