Eric ten Hag may have only one suitable senior central defender for Manchester United’s home match with Nottingham Forest, who faces relegation on Tuesday.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane took part in the World Cup final and therefore received extra time after the tournament, although at the pre-match press conference Eric ten Hag warned that Martinez “must understand that on December 27, the Premier League is back.”

Harry Maguire was ill before the EFL Cup match with Burnley on Wednesday, and at this stage it is unknown if he will recover in time.

To this Ten Hag said: “I can’t answer because Harry is sick. I do not know how it develops. We need to wait. Maybe in the next few hours, maybe in the next few days, and then we’ll see if he’s available for Forest.”

This may lead to Victor Lindelof looking for a partner.

It could have been Casemiro, who played alongside the Swede and played well against Burnley.

Nevertheless, Scott McTominay disappointed in midfield, and against opponents from the Premier League, Ten Hag could consider the presence of the Brazilian necessary in the center of the field, and in this case the roles could be reversed, with the Scot in the center of defense.

Other options are the excellent academy star Rhys Bennett, who trains with the first team, the returning Axel Tuanzebe or Luke Shaw can be used there, and Tyrell Malasia keeps the fort on the left in defense.

If it’s any other option other than Casemiro, we expect him to move into midfield at the expense of McTominay.

Elsewhere, Aaron Van Bissaka is expected to retain his place on the right wing of the defense if Diogo Dalot does not recover from a hamstring strain sustained at the World Cup.

Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are likely to keep their places, while Anthony is likely to replace Alejandro Garnacho, and Rashford will move to the left flank.

David de Gea, of course, will return to goal after Martin Dubravka’s poor performance in the middle of the week.

With all that in mind, here’s our projected lineup for the game: