Manchester United Players Send Messages of Support to Marcos Rojo After Serious Long-Term Injury

Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury during the Boca Juniors game against Sarmiento.

As a result, the defender will have an operation, which is scheduled for next week.

The Argentine is expected to miss seven or eight months.

The former United star wrote on his social media: “Not for the first time (and not for the last) I had to get up after a strong blow. You already know about yesterday’s unsuccessful game, and the time when I will be off the field!”

“It’s hard, it’s going to be expensive, and you should try to think as little as possible… But I know it’s a matter of time, and after so many years in football, I can say that I’ve never felt such support as these days. difficult hours!”

“That’s why I want to thank each and every one of you who took a minute of your time to send me your love and affection. This is definitely the best way to start your recovery! Thank you!”

Soon after, the 32-year-old man was showered with messages of support and encouragement.

The Red Devils contingent was led by David de Gea, who wrote: “I love you, buddy!”

Eric Bailly, currently on loan from United with Marseille, had to assure Rojo and the world of his unconditional support.

Other ex-Reds who followed the remarkable gestures of De Gea and Bailly were Juan Mata, Sergio Romero and Ander Herrera.

Rojo moved to Boca Juniors from United in 2021 after former boss Ole Gunnar Solscher deemed him superfluous.

Fans still have fond memories of the player who earned his reputation at Old Trafford with his serious and ruthless defense. We wish Rojo all the best in his recovery.