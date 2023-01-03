Manchester United has included Milan striker Olivier Giroud in the list of forwards for January.

United are looking for a striker who will come and lead the line.

Now that the January window is open, United can finally make their move. A number of names are mentioned in this regard.

It is reported that the Red Devils are preparing a major bid for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Kolo Muani.

Also on the list of priorities of Eric ten Hag is the mascot of Borussia Monchengladbach, Marcus Tyram, with whom a contract offer has already been made to the Frenchman.

Giroud is the latest name linked with a move to Old Trafford, which will be his third spell in England after appearances at Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Times reports that Giroud is a potential target for United as the 36-year-old has a firm mindset at the club.

“It’s clear that former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is another player United have kept in their sights.”

United are keen to capitalise on Giroud’s San Siro contract situation to lure him to Old Trafford.

The Times reports that Giroud would be more than happy to stay at Milan if the Rossoneri offered him new terms.

Giroud has scored nine goals for the Serie A champions this season, including four in the Champions League — a competition he will surely not want to give up in the twilight of his career.

The Milan star had a stellar World Cup with Les Bleus, where he broke Thierry Henry’s record and became the country’s all-time top scorer.

Despite a terrible final in which he was substituted in the first 40 minutes, Giroud scored four goals in six games.